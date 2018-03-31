Brokers Set Expectations for Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.27 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MTW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Manitowoc to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Manitowoc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,005.98, a P/E ratio of -109.46 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Manitowoc news, SVP Thomas G. Musial sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $92,889.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,942.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Antoniuk bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $212,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,102.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,179 shares of company stock valued at $288,486. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Brokers Set Expectations for Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q2 2018 Earnings (MTW)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brokers-set-expectations-for-manitowoc-company-incs-q2-2018-earnings-mtw.html.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.