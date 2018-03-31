Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BRKL. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray reissued a hold rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,244.60, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $17.20.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider Darryl J. Fess sold 20,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $329,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $784,850. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 63.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,813,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,727 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,530,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 625,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,474,000 after acquiring an additional 260,424 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 506,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 208,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,316,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

