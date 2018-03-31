Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Monday, April 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This is a boost from Brown-Forman’s previous dividend of $0.15.

NYSE:BF.A traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.87. 90,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,240. Brown-Forman has a 12 month low of $36.95 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,620.87, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $878.00 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Brown-Forman to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

WARNING: “Brown-Forman Co. (BF.A) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/brown-forman-co-bf-a-to-issue-dividend-of-1-00-on-april-23rd-updated.html.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.