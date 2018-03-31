BTSR (BTSR) Reaches One Day Volume of $0.00

BTSR (CURRENCY:BTSR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. BTSR has a total market capitalization of $356,372.00 and $0.00 worth of BTSR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTSR has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. One BTSR token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00718811 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014197 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00034314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00158927 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029719 BTC.

About BTSR

BTSR’s total supply is 3,284,266 tokens. BTSR’s official Twitter account is @btsr4 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BTSR’s official website is btsr.io.

Buying and Selling BTSR

BTSR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase BTSR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTSR must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTSR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

