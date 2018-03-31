Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) from an overweight rating to an equal rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

BPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Buckeye Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.38.

NYSE BPL traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $37.39. 1,426,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,519. The firm has a market cap of $5,493.79, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.14. Buckeye Partners has a 12 month low of $35.24 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $946.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.02 million. Buckeye Partners had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pieter Bakker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Mckinley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $999,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,185,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $603,802,000 after purchasing an additional 724,154 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,438,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $566,772,000 after purchasing an additional 877,671 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,837,570 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,741,000 after purchasing an additional 203,880 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,353,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $265,264,000 after acquiring an additional 916,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Buckeye Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,599,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,366,000 after acquiring an additional 243,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates; refined petroleum products; and crude oil.

