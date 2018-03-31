Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Wedbush set a $30.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,264.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 194,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $4,202,971.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 442,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,576,925.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 481,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,154.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 409,650 shares of company stock worth $8,790,722. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 66,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 39,997 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 23,695 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 126,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

