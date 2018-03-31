Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bunge by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bunge by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 907,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $63.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $10,403.34, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Group raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens raised Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bunge Limited (BG) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/bunge-limited-bg-shares-bought-by-xact-kapitalforvaltning-ab.html.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.