Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 11,633 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of Bunge worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,494,000. Leucadia National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,000. Bay Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 112,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 target price on Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.99 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.94 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $63.87 and a one year high of $83.75. The firm has a market cap of $10,403.34, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

