Bunzl plc (BNZL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,429.67 ($33.57).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,540 ($35.09) to GBX 2,630 ($36.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.54) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,400 ($33.16) to GBX 2,470 ($34.13) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,516 ($34.76) to GBX 2,609 ($36.05) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 12,921 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,016 ($27.85), for a total transaction of £260,487.36 ($359,888.59). Also, insider Patrick Larmon sold 12,061 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,952 ($26.97), for a total transaction of £235,430.72 ($325,270.41).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,095 ($28.94) on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,918.50 ($26.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,472 ($34.15).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 119.40 ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 114 ($1.58) by GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Bunzl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of GBX 858.09 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc is engaged in the distribution and outsourcing service. It supplies a range of non-food products to a range of market sectors. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland, and Rest of the World. It serves six market sectors, including foodservice, which offers non-food consumables, including food packaging and guest amenities, to hotels and restaurants, among others; grocery, which includes foods not for resale, including films and labels, to grocery stores and supermarkets, among others; cleaning and hygiene, which offers materials, including chemicals and hygiene paper, to cleaning and facilities management companies, among others; safety, which offers personal protection equipment, to industrial and construction markets; retail, which includes goods not for resale, such as packaging and other store supplies, and healthcare, which offers disposable healthcare consumables, including gloves and bandages, to hospitals and care homes, among others.

