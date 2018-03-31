Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a GBX 1,689 ($23.34) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BUR. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($18.10) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,364.20 ($18.85).

Get Burford Capital alerts:

LON:BUR opened at GBX 1,340 ($18.51) on Tuesday. Burford Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11.41 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,459.40 ($20.16). The stock has a market cap of $2,880.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,558.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Burford Capital’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

In other news, insider Christopher Bogart sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,350 ($18.65), for a total value of £59,400,000 ($82,066,869.30).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Burford Capital’s (BUR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/burford-capital-bur-receives-buy-rating-from-liberum-capital-updated.html.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.