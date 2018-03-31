BWX Technologies (BWXT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $63.53 on Thursday. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,320.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $430.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.18 million. equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,560.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,685,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,905,000 after purchasing an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,609,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,239,000 after acquiring an additional 509,351 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,573,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,171,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,659,000 after acquiring an additional 99,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,573,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 496,545 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

