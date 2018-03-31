Cabbage Achieves Market Cap of $290,009.00 (CAB)

Cabbage (CURRENCY:CAB) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Cabbage has a total market cap of $290,009.00 and approximately $9,294.00 worth of Cabbage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cabbage coin can now be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cabbage has traded up 177.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00118015 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00019507 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033329 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011922 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005021 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Cabbage

CAB uses the hashing algorithm. Cabbage’s total supply is 10,499,996 coins. Cabbage’s official Twitter account is @cabbagetech. Cabbage’s official website is www.cabbage.tech.

Cabbage Coin Trading

Cabbage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Cabbage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cabbage must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cabbage using one of the exchanges listed above.

