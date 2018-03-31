Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COG. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS initiated coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 19th.

COG stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,628,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,705. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $11,040.44, a P/E ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 207,011 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

