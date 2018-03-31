Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNS. BidaskClub lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 40,063 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $1,544,028.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 403,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,546,534.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,021 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $40,074.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,016,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 894.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,378,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,461,000 after buying an additional 2,139,046 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,203,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,232,000 after buying an additional 1,536,559 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,019,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,440,000 after buying an additional 757,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,696,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,698,000 after buying an additional 659,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,777,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,355,000 after buying an additional 629,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $30.81 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,414.58, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

