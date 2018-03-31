JPMorgan Chase Cuts Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Price Target to $19.00

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

CSTE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Caesarstone to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caesarstone from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ CSTE traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $19.65. 159,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $148.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Caesarstone by 53.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

