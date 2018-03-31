California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Kilroy Realty worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7,005.26, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $77.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $177.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.30.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

