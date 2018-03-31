California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.07 Million Holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 641.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 33,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $1,465,876.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $169,898.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,812.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $2,474,174. 5.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,243.08, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.13.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

