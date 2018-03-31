Californium (CF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Californium (CURRENCY:CF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 31st. Californium has a market capitalization of $82,866.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Californium has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Californium coin can currently be bought for $0.0340 or 0.00000480 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000092 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Californium Profile

Californium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2015. Californium’s total supply is 2,439,243 coins. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin. Californium’s official website is www.californium.info.

Californium Coin Trading

Californium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Californium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Californium must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Californium using one of the exchanges listed above.

