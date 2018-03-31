Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 244.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 47.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,625,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,604,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,680 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 4,885,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,878,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,433,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

NYSE:CPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2,673.68, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.95 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 5.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties. The Company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin.

