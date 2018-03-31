2,298 Shares in McDonald's Co. (MCD) Acquired by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the third quarter worth $104,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth $107,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Horan Capital Management acquired a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 219.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of McDonald's from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124,243.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.84. McDonald's Co. has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $178.70.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 201.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. research analysts predict that McDonald's Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is 60.66%.

In other McDonald's news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,398 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $238,414.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,414.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 34,575 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $5,999,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

