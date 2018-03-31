Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLMT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 240,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,843. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $541.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

