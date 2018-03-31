Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (CLMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $7.05 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $541.35, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. equities analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 801,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 286,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a producer of specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. The Company operates through three segments: specialty products, fuel products and oilfield services. In its specialty products segment, the Company processes crude oil and other feedstocks into a range of customized lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums and waxes.

