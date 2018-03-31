Cambridge Cognition’s (LON:COG) Corporate Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. FinnCap currently has a GBX 155 ($2.14) price objective on the stock.

LON:COG opened at GBX 115 ($1.59) on Thursday. Cambridge Cognition has a 12 month low of GBX 73 ($1.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 169 ($2.33).

Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX (1.30) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) by GBX (3.50) (($0.05)). The business had revenue of GBX 673 million during the quarter. Cambridge Cognition had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience digital health company, specializes in the precise measurement of clinical outcomes in neurological disorders worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical Clinical Trials, Academic Research, and Healthcare Technology. It delivers near-patient assessment solutions to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment in brain health.

