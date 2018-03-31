Camden Property Trust (CPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPT shares. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $89.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $37,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,576.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $395,944.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,642,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,266,000 after buying an additional 1,333,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,940,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,242,000 after buying an additional 939,465 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,721,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,582,000 after buying an additional 860,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 603.3% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 628,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,880,000 after buying an additional 539,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,469. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $78.19 and a 52-week high of $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,805.23, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.99%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned interests in, operated, or were developing 159 multifamily properties, which consisted of 55,366 apartment homes across the United States.

