Campbell Soup (CPB) Stake Raised by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 206,669 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 67,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $2,863,000. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.51 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

In other Campbell Soup news, insider Luca Mignini acquired 4,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,019.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.38. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $59.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

