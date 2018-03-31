Head-To-Head Analysis: Camping World (NYSE:CWH) versus Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Camping World shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Royal Caribbean Cruises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Camping World shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Caribbean Cruises 18.51% 16.22% 7.35% Camping World -0.42% 384.26% 6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Royal Caribbean Cruises and Camping World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Caribbean Cruises 1 3 9 0 2.62 Camping World 0 0 12 0 3.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus target price of $137.85, indicating a potential upside of 17.08%. Camping World has a consensus target price of $49.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.71%. Given Camping World’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Royal Caribbean Cruises and Camping World’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Caribbean Cruises $8.78 billion 2.87 $1.63 billion $7.53 15.64 Camping World $4.29 billion 0.66 $28.36 million $2.29 14.08

Royal Caribbean Cruises has higher revenue and earnings than Camping World. Camping World is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Caribbean Cruises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Royal Caribbean Cruises pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camping World pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Royal Caribbean Cruises is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Caribbean Cruises has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royal Caribbean Cruises beats Camping World on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights. The Celebrity Cruises brand offers itineraries to destinations, such as Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Galapagos Islands, Hawaii, India, New Zealand, the Panama Canal, and South America with cruise lengths ranging from 2 to 19 nights. The Azamara Club Cruises brand offers cruise itineraries ranging from 4 to 21 nights to destinations, including Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Central and North America, and the less-traveled islands of the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 49 ships with itineraries ranging from 2 to 23 nights to approximately 540 destinations. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories. Within the Retail segment, it derives revenue from the sale of the products, including new vehicles; used vehicles; parts and service, including RV accessories and supplies, and finance and insurance. The Company provides its offerings through its two brands: Good Sam and Camping World. Its Camping World brand operates a network of RV centric retail locations in the United States.

