Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Camping World reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $888.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.84 million. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 384.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 target price on shares of Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $32.24. 1,184,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,400. The stock has a market cap of $2,834.25, a PE ratio of 1,612.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is 1,600.80%.

In related news, insider Brent L. Moody sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $4,547,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 263,555 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,448. Corporate insiders own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,410,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,826,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,344,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 1,380.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,001 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Camping World by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,032,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after purchasing an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/camping-world-holdings-inc-cwh-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-41-per-share-updated.html.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc is a provider of a portfolio of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) enthusiasts. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail. Within the Consumer Services and Plans segment, the Company derives revenue from the sale of the offerings, including emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships, and publications and directories.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.