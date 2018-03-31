Canaccord Genuity Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Cardiome Pharma (CRME)

Canaccord Genuity set a $5.00 price target on Cardiome Pharma (NASDAQ:CRME) (TSE:COM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRME. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Cardiome Pharma and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Mackie raised Cardiome Pharma to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.67.

CRME stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Cardiome Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.29 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cardiome Pharma by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 328,907 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 1,875,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardiome Pharma by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiome Pharma

Cardiome Pharma Corp. (Cardiome) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular therapies for heart disease. The Company’s segments are Europe and Rest of World. Cardiome has two marketed, in-hospital, cardiology products, which include BRINAVESS (vernakalant IV), approved in Europe and other territories for the conversion of onset atrial fibrillation (AF) to sinus rhythm in adults, and AGGRASTAT (tirofiban hydrochloride (HCl)), indicated for use in patients with acute coronary syndrome.

