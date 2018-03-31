Canaccord Genuity Boosts Coats Group (COA) Price Target to GBX 120

Coats Group (LON:COA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 100 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.66) in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COA. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.24) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of LON:COA opened at GBX 76.60 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of GBX 55.50 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.24).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 3rd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.00.

In other news, insider Hongyan Echo Lu acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($17,408.12). Also, insider Simon Boddie acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £83,000 ($114,672.56).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in industrial thread manufacturing. The Company’s segments are Industrial and Crafts. It offers clothing, accessories, furniture, fiber optics and healthcare items. It also offers technical threads used in various industries, such as automotive; bedding and mattresses; flame retardant protective wear; outdoor goods/sports equipment, and home textiles.

