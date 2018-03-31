Canaccord Genuity reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.17) target price on the mining company’s stock.

LON POG opened at GBX 7.12 ($0.10) on Wednesday. Petropavlovsk has a 12-month low of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 9 ($0.12).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “speculative buy” Rating for Petropavlovsk (POG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/canaccord-genuity-reaffirms-speculative-buy-rating-for-petropavlovsk-pog.html.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. Its principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits. In addition, it provides management and finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.