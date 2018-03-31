Canaccord Genuity Trims Sonic (SONC) Target Price to $27.00

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sonic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS restated a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Sonic in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:SONC opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. Sonic has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.30, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.34 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Sonic will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Sonic by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic by 382.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic during the third quarter worth $239,000.

About Sonic

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises the chain of drive-thru restaurants (Sonic Drive-Ins) in the United States. As of August 31, 2016, 3,557 Sonic Drive-Ins were in operation from coast to coast in 45 states, consisting of 345 Company drive-thrus and 3,212 franchise drive-thrus. As of August 31, 2016, its restaurant design and construction consisted of a kitchen housed in a one-story building, which was approximately 1,500 square feet, flanked by canopy-covered rows of 16 to 24 parking spaces, with each space having its own payment terminal, intercom speaker system and menu board.

