Cancom (COK) Given a €79.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK) received a €79.00 ($97.53) target price from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($91.36) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($77.78) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($95.06) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €78.83 ($97.33).

Shares of ETR:COK opened at €83.65 ($103.27) on Thursday. Cancom has a one year low of €47.44 ($58.57) and a one year high of €83.05 ($102.53).

About Cancom

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

