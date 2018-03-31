Canon (CAJ) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Press coverage about Canon (NYSE:CAJ) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Canon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 47.3293665640149 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CAJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:CAJ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. The company had a trading volume of 441,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,507. Canon has a 52-week low of $30.79 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $39,805.88, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Canon had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. equities research analysts forecast that Canon will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

