Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,746 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Canon worth $24,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 847,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canon by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

CAJ stock opened at $36.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $39,805.88, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.62. Canon Inc has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $40.67.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Canon had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. equities analysts forecast that Canon Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAJ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Canon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/canon-inc-caj-shares-sold-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. The company operates in three segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment manufactures, markets, and services a range of office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed printers, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as provides software, services, and solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.