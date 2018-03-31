OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $310,000 Stake in Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. reduced its stake in Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Capella Education were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPLA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capella Education by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 371.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Capella Education by 59.3% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLA stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. Capella Education has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $99.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,017.84, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Capella Education (NASDAQ:CPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.12). Capella Education had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Capella Education will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Capella Education’s payout ratio is 50.15%.

CPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Capella Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capella Education from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capella Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray raised Capella Education from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Capella Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Capella Education Company Profile

Capella Education Company is an education services company. The Company provides direct path between learning and employment through its online postsecondary education offerings and through programs to develop job-ready skills for demand markets. The company’s segments include post-secondary segment and job-ready skills segment.

