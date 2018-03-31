Carbonite (CARB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CARB. BidaskClub upgraded Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carbonite from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

CARB stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $821.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. Carbonite has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. analysts predict that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 2,458 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $58,254.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,272,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

