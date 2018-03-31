Carbonite (CARB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Carbonite Inc. is a computer service company which provides online backup solutions for consumers and small and medium sized businesses to retrieve files if lost on the internet. The Company’s backup solutions work automatically and continuously uploading encrypted copies of its customer’s files to the servers known as Carbonite Personal Cloud. Carbonite Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Carbonite from a c+ rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CARB opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $821.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.22. Carbonite has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. Carbonite had a positive return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. research analysts forecast that Carbonite will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 13,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $426,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul S. Mellinger sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $50,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,475 shares of company stock worth $1,909,330. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Carbonite by 13.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Carbonite in the third quarter valued at $5,676,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Carbonite by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 613,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 56,285 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in Carbonite in the fourth quarter valued at $12,272,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Carbonite by 15.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

