Cardtronics (CATM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CATM. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo upgraded Cardtronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics stock opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. Cardtronics has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.95.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.23 million. Cardtronics had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. analysts expect that Cardtronics will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $7,509,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Bradley Nolan purchased 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.16 per share, for a total transaction of $149,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/cardtronics-catm-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

About Cardtronics

Cardtronics plc, formerly Cardtronics, Inc, provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMS) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The Company’s operations consists of its North America, Europe, and Corporate & Other segments. Its ATM operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico are included in its North America segment.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.