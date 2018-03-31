Carmanah Technologies (CMH) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE CMH opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. Carmanah Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$4.95.

Carmanah Technologies Company Profile

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light emitting diode (LED) solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in two segments, Signals and Illumination. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

