Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,384 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 45.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,360,906,000 after buying an additional 5,608,785 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,706,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $859,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,516 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 52.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,883,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,364 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 128.7% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,058,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $160,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4,619.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,128,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,163 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT opened at $88.97 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $263,563.13, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $106.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $101.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/31/carmichael-hill-associates-inc-invests-532000-in-walmart-inc-wmt-stock-updated.html.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.