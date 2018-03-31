Carnival (CCL) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carnival from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.94 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $72.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.33.

NYSE:CCL traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $65.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,710,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35,030.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80. Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $57.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.70.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $334,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,731,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $716,601.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,722 shares of company stock worth $7,188,543 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carnival by 367.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

