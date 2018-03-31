EntreMed, Inc. (CASI) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,845,673.42 in Stock

EntreMed, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) major shareholder China Growth Fund Idg-Accel II bought 3,086,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $9,845,673.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 263,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,781. EntreMed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.11, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.87.

EntreMed (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). sell-side analysts forecast that EntreMed, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of EntreMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut EntreMed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut EntreMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in EntreMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EntreMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EntreMed by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EntreMed by 488.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 187,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EntreMed by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EntreMed Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma.

