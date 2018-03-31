CDW (CDW) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CDW earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.3762165875016 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

CDW stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. CDW has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $10,709.41, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CDW will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.78.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $290,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina V. Rother sold 7,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $528,203.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,186.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,812 shares of company stock worth $3,952,269. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (CDW) is a provider of integrated information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company’s segments include Corporate, Public and Other. The Corporate segment consists of private sector business customers in the United States based on employee size between Medium/Large customers, which primarily includes organizations with more than 100 employees, and Small Business customers, which primarily includes organizations with up to 100 employees.

