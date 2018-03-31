Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celadon Group (CGI) Share Price

Headlines about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8875877248084 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:CGI remained flat at $$3.70 during trading on Friday. 350,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.87. Celadon Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

