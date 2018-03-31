Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 264,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.18% of Celgene worth $150,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Celgene by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Celgene by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celgene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Celgene by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. Vetr downgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.21. 7,588,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,638,955. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,101.59, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gilla Kaplan sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $887,907.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,099,947.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

