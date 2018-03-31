Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lessened by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Celgene by 4,290.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,408,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,092,071,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217,433 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Celgene by 1,489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,907,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,527,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,056 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,962,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,181,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Celgene by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CELG shares. Vetr raised Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

Celgene stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.95 and a fifty-two week high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $67,101.59, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

