Centene Corp (CNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $106.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18,731.38, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Centene has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total value of $911,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,300 shares of company stock worth $2,815,209 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

