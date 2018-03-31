Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Now Covered by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Johnson Rice’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.12.

CDEV stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,065.13, a P/E ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $419,355,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

