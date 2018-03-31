Central Pacific Financial (CPF) and Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Financial Review

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE: CPF) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 18.81% 9.56% 0.88% Heartland Financial USA 16.16% 9.64% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Central Pacific Financial and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Heartland Financial USA 0 4 2 0 2.33

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.20%. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $56.20, indicating a potential upside of 5.94%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Heartland Financial USA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Heartland Financial USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $219.06 million 3.88 $41.20 million $1.59 17.90 Heartland Financial USA $465.68 million 3.54 $75.27 million $3.00 17.68

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Central Pacific Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.6% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Central Pacific Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is the bank holding company of Central Pacific Bank (the Bank). The Company’s segments include Banking Operations, Treasury and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, trust services, retail brokerage services and its retail branch offices, which provide a range of deposit and loan products, as well as various other banking services. The Treasury segment is responsible for managing the Company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment includes activities, such as electronic banking, data processing and management of Bank-owned properties. The Company also offers wealth management products and services, such as non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (Heartland) is a diversified financial services company engaged in providing banking, mortgage, private client, investment, treasury management, card services, insurance, and consumer finance services to individuals and businesses. Its segments include community and other banking, and retail mortgage banking. Its community and other banking segment is engaged in making loans to, and generating deposits from, individuals and businesses in the markets where Heartland has banks. Its retail mortgage banking segment is engaged in the origination of residential loans and subsequent sale of those loans to investors. The Company conducts its community banking business through independently chartered community banks (collectively, the Bank Subsidiaries). Its securities portfolio consists of United States Government corporations and agencies, mortgage-backed securities and other securities. Its loans include commercial, commercial real estate and consumer loans.

