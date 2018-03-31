Centurion One Day Trading Volume Hits $842.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, Centurion has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and ExcambrioRex. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $668,844.00 and approximately $842.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00045496 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001322 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007980 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Centurion Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 78,877,869 coins and its circulating supply is 73,877,869 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org.

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

